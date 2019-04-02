Unemployment rate falls in Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County’s unemployment rate dropped nearly two percentage points from January to February.

Meigs County is tied for second in unemployment for the month of February at 8.8 percent, down from 10.5 percent in January.

Monroe County continued to hold the top spot in unemployment with a rate of 10.4 percent, while Noble County is tied with Meigs at 8.8 percent.

Gallia County’s unemployment rate also dropped from January to February, going from 8.1 percent in the first month of 2019 to 6.7 percent in February.

The top five counties in unemployment in Ohio for February were Monroe County at 10.4 percent, Noble and Meigs counties at 8.8 percent, Adams County at 8.7 percent and Morgan and Ottawa counties at 8.5 percent.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in the states were Mercer County at 2.9 percent, Holmes and Delaware counties at 3.2 percent, Auglaize County at 3.3 percent, and Union County at 3.4 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in February 2019, down from 4.7 percent in January. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 8,200 over the month, from a revised 5,602,400 in January to 5,594,200 in February 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in February was 265,000, down 4,000 from 269,000 in January. The number of unemployed has increased by 8,000 in the past 12 months from 257,000. The February unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5 percent in February 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 3.8 percent, down from 4.0 percent in January, and from 4.1 percent in February 2018.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 8,200 over the month, from a revised 5,602,400 in January to 5,594,200 in February, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 938,600, decreased 4,800 over the month as losses in construction (-3,800) and manufacturing (-1,100) exceeded a small gain in mining and logging (+100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,877,600, lost 3,100 jobs. Employment losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,900), leisure and hospitality (-1,500), educational and health services (-600), information (-500), and financial activities (-200) surpassed gains in other services (+1,400) and professional and business services (+200). Government employment, at 778,000, decreased 300 as losses in local government (-1,000) outweighed gains in federal (+500) and state (+200) government.

From February 2018 to February 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 36,100. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 11,100. Manufacturing added 8,500 jobs in nondurable goods (+4,900) and durable goods (+3,600). Construction added 2,300 jobs and mining and logging added 300 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 29,300 as gains in educational and health services (+13,800), leisure and hospitality (+9,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,500), professional and business services (+1,100), and other services (+900) surpassed losses in information (-2,200) and financial activities (-200). Government employment decreased 4,300 as losses in local (-4,700) and state (-100) government exceeded gains in federal government (+500).

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

