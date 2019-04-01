AARP Safe Driving class to be held

POMEROY — A safe driving class sponsored by AARP in connection with the Meigs Council on Aging will be held on May 17 at the Meigs Senior Center located at 112 East Memorial Drive, Pomeroy, Ohio, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided by Close to Home Catering & Bakery. James Oiler will be the instructor.

The Safe Driving Program is a classroom driver improvement course for all drivers but specifically designed for those 50 and older. This program developed by AARP can sharpen driving skills, help prevent accidents and keep older drivers on the road longer and more safely.

For many people the Safe Driving Class can also save money on car insurance. Ohio Law permits auto insurance carriers to offer a discount on premiums to qualified graduates of the approved AARP class. Policyholders should contact their carriers for more information about such discounts. The certificate is good for three years.

Registration can be completed by calling the Meigs Senior Center at 740-992-2161. Last day to register is April 26.

The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please pay by check or money order payable to AARP or if cash please have the exact amount due. Change cannot be made the day of the class.

You will need your AARP member number (if applicable) and also your operator’s license number when taking the class.