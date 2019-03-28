Gallia man reported missing

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Wednesday reporting that a Gallia man has gone missing.

Andrew Smeck was reportedly last seen in the early morning hours of March 25, 2019 when he left his residence near Gallipolis operating his white Dodge pickup truck bearing Ohio registration E7018. Smeck is reported as being six feet and two inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Smeck is reported to suffer from both medical and mental health issues. If anyone has any information as to Smeck’s whereabouts, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.

