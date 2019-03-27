Throwback Thursday: March 30, 1913

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham was taken on March 30, 1913, looking up Mulberry Avenue during what would become the highest flood waters recorded in the Village of Pomeroy. Two days later, on April 1, 1913, the Ohio River in Pomeroy would crest at 68.80 feet, according to National Weather Service record, the highest river level recorded in the village. It would nearly be met in 1937 when the river crested at 67.80 feet. Additional photos from the flood, along with many others, may be seen in Graham’s collection at the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum, as well as on the Meigs County Library website.

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham was taken on March 30, 1913, looking up Mulberry Avenue during what would become the highest flood waters recorded in the Village of Pomeroy. Two days later, on April 1, 1913, the Ohio River in Pomeroy would crest at 68.80 feet, according to National Weather Service record, the highest river level recorded in the village. It would nearly be met in 1937 when the river crested at 67.80 feet. Additional photos from the flood, along with many others, may be seen in Graham’s collection at the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum, as well as on the Meigs County Library website.