Drug offenses, other crimes indicted

POMEROY — A recent Meigs County Grand Jury returned numerous indictments for sex crimes, drug offenses and other crimes.

According to Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley, the following cases were indicted by the Grand Jury in March.

Sex Crimes

Ronald Webb, 52, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted for three counts of Rape, each a felony of the first degree, and three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, each a felony of the third degree. Webb is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor female under the age of 12 on multiple occasions. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Drug Cases

Thomas Billingsley, 41, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Billingsley is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Middleport Police Department investigate this matter.

Marcus Ervin, 28, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (MDMA), a felony of the fifth degree. Ervin is alleged to have been in possession of MDMA during a pursuit with law enforcement. Ervin had previously been indicted for Failure to Comply, a felony of the third degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Austin Fitzgerald, 22, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Fitzgerald is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine and to have attempted to prevent law enforcement from discovering the drugs by throwing them into a tree. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Walter McFee, 61, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. McFee is alleged to have been in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Rutland. The Rutland Police Department investigated this matter.

Darlene Older, 56, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Older is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Holly Rose, 28, of Vinton, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Rose is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Robin Wood, 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Wood is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine, which was discovered following her arrest pursuant to a warrant. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Property Crimes

Thomas Billingsley, 41, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for three counts of Burglary, each a felony of the third degree, Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, and Obstructing Official Business, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Billingsley is alleged to have committed three burglary offenses at the same residence in Pomeroy and to have vandalized the residence at that time. Billingsley is alleged to have tampered with evidence by attempting to prevent law enforcement from discovering the evidence of the burglary offenses. Billingsley is alleged to have committed the offense of Obstructing Official Business by running from law enforcement when they attempted to arrest him. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Non-Support Cases

Stanley Jackson, Jr., 56, of Canton, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Jackson is alleged to have failed to pay child support for 104 out of 104 weeks and to owe an arrearage of $5,022. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Chris Ward, 52, of Dayton, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Ward is alleged to have failed to pay child support for 104 out of 104 weeks and to owe an arrearage of $55,685. The Meigs County Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Information from Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

Note: Additional indictments on property crimes appeared in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.