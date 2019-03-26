Eastern approves 2019-20 school calendar

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved the 2019-20 school calendar, along with other agenda items, during the March meeting.

The calendar was approved as voted on by the Eastern Local Education Association staff and recommended by Supt. Steve Ohlinger.

As approved, the 2019-20 school year will begin for students on Thursday, Aug. 23. The first day for teachers will be on Monday, Aug. 19. The last day of the 2019-20 school year will be on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Other dates of note on the calendar include Thanksgiving break from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, Christmas break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, and Spring break April 10-13.

In other business, the board:

Approved the following Supplemental Contracts for the 2018-19 school year pending proper certification: Rebecca Otto, Spring Weight Room Coordinator; Pat Newland, Summer Weight Room Coordinator; Krista Johnson, Science Olympiad Coach.

Approved Rowena Shepler and Angela Spencer as a substitute aide for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved Ginger Gagne as a certified substitute for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification.

Approved Jordan Parker as a certified substitute for the 2018-19 school year pending proper certification, retroactive to Feb. 25.

Approved Bill Salyer and Jessica Anderson for the five hour after-school tutor position for the 2018-19 school year, retroactive to March 1.

Approved Krista Johnson as the Resident Educator Program Coordinator for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved a contract between Eastern Local School District and Holzer for Athletic Training Services for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved open enrollment students for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved amending board motion 34-2017 EMERGENCY OPERATION PLAN and approving a new Emergency Operation Plan for the District and School.

Approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor for tax collection year 2019.

Approved Fund 587.9119 6B PK Restoration Grant FY19. This special revenue fund will be used to account for past adjustments and allocations to IDEA Part B Section 611 and 619 and are restricted to the uses set forth in 34 CFR300.814.

Approved the minutes of the Feb. 21 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of February as submitted.

Set March 28 for the annual records commission meeting to consider and approve records for disposal.

Set Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m.. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.