Council discusses projects, refuse service

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council discussed upcoming projects and the partial opening of Mill Street.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli said Mill Street (Middleport Hill) now has one lane open to traffic with portable traffic lights. Iannarelli and Village Administrator Joe Woodall are searching for available funding and grants to cover the estimated $500,000 cost for the repairs.

The road had been completely closed for the past few weeks following a slip and water main breaks along the road.

Council heard from Nick Angel, a representative with Southeastern Equipment, about the possibility of purchasing trash trucks. Woodall told council that he believes it would be would be beneficial for the village to operate their own refuse service starting at the beginning of 2020.

“I think it’d be a great idea for the village to self-support itself for the refuse,” Woodall said.

The cost would be $246,000 to purchase two trucks. Council unanimously voted to allow Woodall to apply for a rural development grant to cover the cost of the vehicles. Woodall said if council approved the refuse service plan, a new job would be created.

Council also heard from Paul Darnell about developing a website for the Village of Middleport. The fees would be $148 per year, which covers Darnell updating the site.

In other business, council agreed to participate in the Meigs County Bicentennial Parade on April 27.

Council, also, agreed to allow the Village Hall gymnasium to be used for two parties in the month of April.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

