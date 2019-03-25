Indictments returned on property crimes

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury recently returned indictments against several individuals in cases related to property crimes in the county.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced the following indictments:

Harrisonville and Pageville Property Crimes and Related Offenses

Angela Barnhart, 35, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the third degree. Barnhart is alleged to have committed burglary at a residence in Pageville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter. A co-defendant, Donald Shaffer, 37, of Athens, Ohio, had previously been indicted for Burglary, a felony of the third degree, for the same incident.

Fredrick Gibbs, 26, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Gibbs is alleged to have broken into a church near Harrisonville with the intent to commit a theft offense within. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Donald Gilmore, 45, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Obstructing Justice, a felony of the third degree. Gilmore is alleged to have lied to law enforcement to prevent the discovery and apprehension of a wanted subject, Zyon Gilmore, being concealed in Gilmore’s residence near Pageville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Zyon Gilmore, 23, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have broken into a residence in the Pageville area with the intent to commit a theft offense within. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, Zyon Gilmore was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Gilmore is alleged to have broken into a shed in the Pageville area and to have stolen a lawn mower from within. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a third indictment, Zyon Gilmore was indicted for two counts of Breaking and Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have broken into a building in the Harrisonville area and to have stolen property from within on two occasions. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a fourth indictment, Zyon Gilmore was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have broken into a building in the Pageville area and to have stolen a side-by-side from within. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

In a fifth indictment, Zyon Gilmore was indicted for Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Gilmore is alleged to have been complicit in a burglary offense that occurred at a residence in the Pageville area and to have been in receipt of a firearm stolen from that residence. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Donna Savage, 70, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Obstructing Justice, a felony of the third degree. Savage is alleged to have lied to law enforcement to prevent the discovery and apprehension of a wanted subject, Zyon Gilmore, being concealed in Savage’s residence near Pageville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Donald Shaffer, 37, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Shaffer is alleged to have broken into a building in the Pageville area and to have stolen a side-by-side from within. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Middleport Property Crimes

John Hill, 37, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Hill is alleged to have committed the burglary offense at a residence in Middleport and to have stolen property from that residence. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, John Hill was indicted for Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree, and Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree. Hill is alleged to have broken into a residence in Middleport and assaulted the resident. Hill is also alleged to have taken the resident’s cell phone to prevent the resident from calling law enforcement for assistance. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a third indictment, John Hill was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree, Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Hill is alleged to have broken into a residence in Middleport and to have stolen property from that residence. Hill is also alleged to have caused extensive damage to the residence and the property within. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Sonja Stiffler, 48, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Theft, a felony of the fourth degree, and Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree. Stiffler is alleged to have broken into a business in Middleport and to have stolen property from that business. Stiffler is alleged to have stolen a safe from that business and to have attempted to break into the safe. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, Stiffler was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Stiffler is alleged to have broken into a building in Middleport with the intent to commit a theft offense and a separate felony within. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Michael Wyatt, 39, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree. Wyatt is alleged to have been in possession of property stolen by John Hill during a burglary committed in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda R. Warner.

Information from Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.