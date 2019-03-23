Celebrating all on St. Patrick’s Day

GALLIPOLIS — Everyone is technically Irish in downtown Gallipolis when the annual St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade takes place, the only parade of its kind in the readership area.
The fifth annual parade stepped off last Saturday on Second Avenue, full of leprechauns, pageant queens, Shriners, first responders, a shamrock, antique cars, roller derby athletes and a vehicle with two deer heads duct-taped near the windshield.
Organized by The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis, it’s meant to celebrate not only the Irish, but cultures and people from everywhere. The inclusive celebration is also a fundraiser to support cultural arts non-profit work in the community by The Artisan Shoppe.
The parade was started by Kelsey Kerr and her mother Valerie Thomas, of The Artisan Shoppe, after having spent time living in Orlando, Fla. According to Kerr, both have a strong Celtic background. Kerr learned to Irish dance in Florida.
Previously, Kerr told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, “every year we were involved in the Winter Park’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and there was a show after. We thought it was a nice thing and celebrating the holiday in general. When we moved here back to mom’s hometown, we noticed there wasn’t anything celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. We thought that needed to change and that this would be a good opportunity to start a parade…”
Saint Patrick’s Day, also called the Feast of Saint Patrick, is traditionally held March 17 and serves as a religious and cultural celebration recognizing the death date of Saint Patrick. The Christian feast day is observed by the Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Anglican Communion Church to remember the introduction of Christianity in Ireland and Irish culture.
Beth Sergent and Dean Wright contributed to this article.