Celebrating all on St. Patrick’s Day

GALLIPOLIS — Everyone is technically Irish in downtown Gallipolis when the annual St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade takes place, the only parade of its kind in the readership area.

The fifth annual parade stepped off last Saturday on Second Avenue, full of leprechauns, pageant queens, Shriners, first responders, a shamrock, antique cars, roller derby athletes and a vehicle with two deer heads duct-taped near the windshield.

Organized by The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis, it’s meant to celebrate not only the Irish, but cultures and people from everywhere. The inclusive celebration is also a fundraiser to support cultural arts non-profit work in the community by The Artisan Shoppe.

The parade was started by Kelsey Kerr and her mother Valerie Thomas, of The Artisan Shoppe, after having spent time living in Orlando, Fla. According to Kerr, both have a strong Celtic background. Kerr learned to Irish dance in Florida.

Previously, Kerr told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, “every year we were involved in the Winter Park’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and there was a show after. We thought it was a nice thing and celebrating the holiday in general. When we moved here back to mom’s hometown, we noticed there wasn’t anything celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. We thought that needed to change and that this would be a good opportunity to start a parade…”

Saint Patrick’s Day, also called the Feast of Saint Patrick, is traditionally held March 17 and serves as a religious and cultural celebration recognizing the death date of Saint Patrick. The Christian feast day is observed by the Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Anglican Communion Church to remember the introduction of Christianity in Ireland and Irish culture.

Beth Sergent and Dean Wright contributed to this article.

With the Gallipolis Police Department leading the way, the VFW Post #4464 Honor Guard carries the colors and begins the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade in Gallipolis. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-1.jpg With the Gallipolis Police Department leading the way, the VFW Post #4464 Honor Guard carries the colors and begins the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade in Gallipolis. Beth Sergent | OVP The Gallipolis Shriners and their mini cars are always a parade favorite. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-2.jpg The Gallipolis Shriners and their mini cars are always a parade favorite. Beth Sergent | OVP A shamrock from Need A Lift Transportation. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-3.jpg A shamrock from Need A Lift Transportation. Beth Sergent | OVP Employees and representatives from Holzer Health System walk in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-5.jpg Employees and representatives from Holzer Health System walk in the parade. Beth Sergent | OVP Everyone was following this leprechaun on Second Avenue. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-6.jpg Everyone was following this leprechaun on Second Avenue. Beth Sergent | OVP This young man was sure to wear his green in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-7.jpg This young man was sure to wear his green in the parade. Beth Sergent | OVP Holzer Health System representatives get in the holiday spirit. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-8.jpg Holzer Health System representatives get in the holiday spirit. Beth Sergent | OVP The familiar banner of the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-9.jpg The familiar banner of the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade. Beth Sergent | OVP Two deer heads and some duct tape were sure to make heads turn, and smiles appear, when this vehicle appearead on the parade route. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-10.jpg Two deer heads and some duct tape were sure to make heads turn, and smiles appear, when this vehicle appearead on the parade route. Beth Sergent | OVP This fireman gave children “high fives” along the parade route, leading a long line of first responders in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-11.jpg This fireman gave children “high fives” along the parade route, leading a long line of first responders in the parade. Beth Sergent | OVP Members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-12.jpg Members of the Gallipolis Shrine Club. Beth Sergent | OVP River Recreation Festival Queen Sydnee Runyon shows support for the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-13.jpg River Recreation Festival Queen Sydnee Runyon shows support for the parade. Beth Sergent | OVP Teen Miss Gallipolis In Lights Kenzie Long supports the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-14.jpg Teen Miss Gallipolis In Lights Kenzie Long supports the parade. Beth Sergent | OVP This antique vehicle makes a St. Patrick’s Day delivery. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.22-Parade-4.jpg This antique vehicle makes a St. Patrick’s Day delivery. Beth Sergent | OVP Local residents celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade from their balcony on Second Avenue. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.23-Parade-Porch.jpg Local residents celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Parade from their balcony on Second Avenue. Beth Sergent | OVP