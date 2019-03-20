OPWC meeting for Round 34 integrating committee

MARIETTA — A meeting will be held of the District 18 Ohio Public Works Round 34 Integrating Committee at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The purpose of this meeting is to appoint Round 34 Integrating Committee members to the Round 34 Executive Committee, appoint Round 34 Small Government Committee members, appoint Round 34 officers and approve the Round 34 evaluation criteria.

Immediately following the Integrating Committee meeting, the Round 34 Executive and Small Government committees will meet to elect officers.

All OPWC meetings are open to the public.

Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer, Development Specialist, via email at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or via phone at 740-376-1025.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio. By working collaboratively with elected officials across Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties, Buckeye Hills connects local, state, and federal resources to communities with their Aging & Disability, Community Development, Mapping & Data, Population Health, and Transportation Planning divisions.