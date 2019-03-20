OPWC meeting of the round 33 executive committee

MARIETTA — A meeting will be held on the District 18 Ohio Public Works Round 33 Executive Committee at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The purpose of this meeting is to review the Round 33 Evaluation Criteria prior to submission to the OPWC Integrating Committee for their approval and to re-appoint members to the Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC).

All OPWC meetings are open to the public.

Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Hyer, Development Specialist, via email at mhyer@buckeyehills.org or via phone at 740-376-1025.

