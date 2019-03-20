Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved multiple agenda items during its recent regular meeting.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Shirley Miller as a four-hour cook at Meigs Elementary.

A professional trip was approved to New York City as required for the 21st Century Coordinators Josie Russell and Emily Hill to attend the National After-School Association Conference.

The resignation of Carrie Morris a bus driver was accepted effective March 11 for retirement purposes.

In other business, the board,

Approved the purchase of a Delfield Pass-Thru Heated Cabinet in the amount of $10,239.45 for the high school cafeteria.

Approved minutes of the Feb. 27 regular meeting

Approved the financial report for February as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) as presented.

Established the MHS Community for Kids fund and accepted a $300 donation for the fund from Rocksprings United Methodist Church.

Approved the first reading of bylaws and policies as recommended by NEOLA.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Meigs High School.