Wellness Fair set for Wednesday

SYRACUSE — A Wellness and Health Fair will be hosted by the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities today (Wednesday) as part of the celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The Wellness and Health Fair will take place in the Carleton School gymnasium from noon to 2 p.m. with several agencies and presenters to take part.

Among those expected to attend are the Meigs County Health Department, Holzer Health System, Hopewell Health Centers, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Meigs County Extension Office, Help Me Grow, Meigs County District Public Library, Ohio Early Intervention, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Carleton School.

Among the free screenings available will be non-fasting glucose, non-fasting cholesterol, blood pressure, bone density, vein screening, vision screenings, and more. The sheriff’s office will be doing identification and fingerprint cards for preschool and school age students, while the library will assist with applying for library cards.

Presenters will also provide information about the programs which are available through each of their agencies.

There will be free refreshments and door prizes for attendees.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Carleton School, 1310 Carleton Street, Syracuse.