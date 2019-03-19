Council hears from Bicentennial Committee

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council heard a proposal for the Meigs County Bicentennial celebrations and updates for maintenance projects at their meeting Monday evening.

Commissioner Randy Smith, who is also on the Meigs County Bicentennial committee, asked council for permission to hold most of the bicentennial events in Pomeroy on Saturday, April 27. The day will start with a parade at 10 a.m. and continue with children’s activities, music, food and vendors until around 10 p.m., according to Smith.

The committee wants to use the parking lot for a stage and some of the vendors. Other vendors will be on Court Street and Second Street. Smith asked if council would consider closing Lynn Street to have inflatables and vendors set up. No decision was made for this on Monday.

Mayor Don Anderson said the village got $105,000 in emergency funding to finish the riverbank project. There is now enough money to finance the rest of the project. The village had been short the funding after the project increased as a result of additional damage to the work areas from flooding in 2018 which occurred after the initial scope of the project was set.

Anderson also said the village has applied for funding to replace the water meters and some waterlines throughout the village. If they receive enough funding, all meters will be replaced.

Construction is planned to start in the next two weeks on the Route 833 sewer line project. The project will begin from Chester Street to the storage buildings and eventually to Dark Hollow Road.

According to Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Blaettnar, the department have possession of the used trucks they bought. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said the trucks were purchased with a loan that will be paid off with the money from the tax levy.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

