Jobless rates climb to begin 2019

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County is back to the second spot in unemployment in January numbers released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Meigs County holds an unemployment rate of 10.5 percent, behind Monroe County which had a rate of 12.1 percent in January.

In Gallia County, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in the month.

In comparison, for the same time last year Meigs had a rate of 9.4 percent, while Gallia was at 8.0 percent. In the December 2018 numbers, Meigs County had a rate of 7.9 percent, while Gallia was at 6.6 percent.

The top five in unemployment in Ohio for January were Monroe County, 12.1 percent; Meigs County, 10.5 percent; Noble County, 10.4 percent, Adams County, 10.3 percent; and Ottawa and Morgan counties, 10.1 percent.

Mercer County continues to hold the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.2 percent, followed by Delaware County at 3.7 percent, Auglaize and Holmes counties at 3.8 percent and Hancock County at 4.0 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January 2019, up from a revised 4.6 percent in December. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 20,300 over the month, from a revised 5,583,300 in December to 5,603,600 in January 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 269,000, up 2,000 from 267,000 in December. The number of unemployed has increased by 11,000 in the past 12 months from 258,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5 percent in January 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.0 percent, an increase from 3.9 percent in December, and a decrease from 4.1 percent in January 2018.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 20,300 over the month, from a revised 5,583,300 in December to 5,603,600 in January, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 941,100, increased 700 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+1,600) outpaced losses in construction (-900). Mining and logging did not change over the month. The private service-providing sector, at 3,883,400, added 18,700 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+7,300), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,500), leisure and hospitality (+4,200), financial activities (+2,100), and information (+700) surpassed losses in other services (-1,500) and professional and business services (-600). Government employment, at 779,100, increased 900 as gains in local (+1,300) and state (+300) government exceeded losses in federal government (-700).

From January 2018 to January 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 55,500. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 18,700. Manufacturing added 11,000 jobs in durable goods (+8,100) and nondurable goods (+2,900). Construction added 7,200 jobs and mining and logging added 500 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 38,600 as gains in educational and health services (+19,300), leisure and hospitality (+10,600), trade, transportation, and utilities (+8,600), professional and business services (+1,300), and financial activities (+1,000) outweighed losses in information (-1,200) and other services (-1,000). Government employment decreased 1,800 as losses in local (-2,700) and federal (-300) government exceeded gains in state government (+1,200).

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

