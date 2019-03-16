Kennedy addresses Meigs Republicans

ROCKSPRINGS — Ohio Supreme Court Sharon L. Kennedy addressed attendees at the annual Meigs County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday evening.

In energizing the crowd, Kennedy spoke of the Republican Party as one which has three simple beliefs — The greatness of the American Dream, that every person may call God by the name they choose and worship where they choose and to preserve the values of the founding fathers.

Kennedy quoted the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, stating, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Speaking of President Abraham Lincoln, Kennedy spoke of how Lincoln was a self-taught man, a general store merchant and was first elected to office at the age of 24 at the same age when he started to study law. Losing his Senate bid in 1858 Lincoln became known for his “great debates.”

Lincoln speaks to what is said in the Declaration of Independence, said Kennedy.

“You choose whether or not you are happy,” said Kennedy to the crowd, noting that Lincoln pursued his happiness.

Lincoln was also a man of faith, stated Kennedy. She stated that there were many times when Lincoln was driven to his knees to speak to his God.

Lincoln was once quoted as saying, “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”

Kennedy also quoted a portion of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address, stating,

“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us; that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion; that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain-that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

Kennedy noted that the strength of the parties and those in it cannot wain as they continue to achieve that which the founding fathers gave the nation and its people.

“We are a party of gratitude, hope and faith,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy concluded with one final quote from the nation’s 16th President, stating, “The probability that we may fail in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just.”

She then turned to the current political matters in the state and the 2020 Ohio Supreme Court races.

Kennedy asked voters to remember the court and the importance of preserving the court for the Republican party.

In 2018, when Republicans won many of the statewide races, the two Supreme Court races were won by Democrats.

In 2020, there will be two seats open on the court — those held by Kennedy and Justice Judi French, both conservatives.

When justices and judges appear on the ballot party affiliation is not listed, so Kennedy gave the attendees a way to remember who the conservatives are in 2020. “KFC” said Kennedy. In this case it does not stand for Kentucky Fried Chicken, but Kennedy French Conservatives or Kennedy French for the Court.

In addition to Kennedy, speakers included Congressman Bill Johnson, State Senator Frank Hoagland, State Rep. Jay Edwards, representatives from numerous statewide office holders and local office holders.

