Pi(e) Day fun raises money

POMEROY — 3.14159265359….

In mathematics, π (pi, 3.14159265359…) is used to calculate the diameter of a circle. It is also a number that never ends, but the first digits (3.14) have led to the annual celebration of Pi Day on March 14.

According to PiDay.org, Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat Pie.

At the Meigs County Courthouse, the annual Pi(e)Day celebration is an opportunity for the county employees at the courthouse and other offices to come together to eat pie (and other foods) while raising money to benefit an individual or cause.

In a new twist for the Pi Day fun this year, four county officials took a pie in the face with others putting in money for a chance to throw the pie at them. One dollar donated equaled one opportunity to throw the pie, with some chipping in larger dollar amounts to better their odds at throwing the pie.

Commissioners Jimmy Will and Randy Smith, Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage and Prosecutor James K. Stanley were each hit with a pie from county employees.

Making an extra $100 donation, Deputy Rick Smith (twin brother of Randy) threw a “ketchup pie” in Randy’s face. The ketchup pie toss came after an explanation that Commissioner Smith has a fear of ketchup on his skin (an abnormal fear of ketchup is called Mortuusequusphobia — yes, it is a real phobia, according to Google).

So whether it was a slice of pie for lunch (the peanut butter was really good) or throwing a pie in the face of a county official, the Pi Day celebration continues to be one of the favorite events at the courthouse.

This year, the event raised more than $575 to go to county employee Jeff Mitchell who is currently battling cancer.

Major Scott Trussell rubs the whipped cream pie through Commissioner Randy Smith’s face and hair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.15-Pi-1_ne201931414298300-1.jpg Major Scott Trussell rubs the whipped cream pie through Commissioner Randy Smith’s face and hair. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Prosecutor’s office employee Shelley Kemper is pictured with Prosecutor James K. Stanley after throwing a pie in his face. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.15-Pi-2_ne2019314142910912-1.jpg Prosecutor’s office employee Shelley Kemper is pictured with Prosecutor James K. Stanley after throwing a pie in his face. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Terri Smith from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services prepares to throw a pie in the face of Commissioner Jimmy Will. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.15-Pi-3_ne2019314142913520-1.jpg Terri Smith from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services prepares to throw a pie in the face of Commissioner Jimmy Will. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Steve Jagers threw the pie in the face of Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.15-Pi-4_ne2019314142915562-1.jpg Steve Jagers threw the pie in the face of Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel For a $100 donation, Randy Smith took a ketchup pie in the face from his twin brother Deputy Rick Smith. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.15-Pi-5_ne2019314142918414-1.jpg For a $100 donation, Randy Smith took a ketchup pie in the face from his twin brother Deputy Rick Smith. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

