Throwback Thursday: Skate-A-Way

Remember the Skate-A-Way? The Skate-A-Way Roller Rink held its grand opening on March 15, 1956. Located along Route 7 between Pomeroy and Chester, the Skate-A-Way was the place to do the Hokey Pokey, play limbo or just skate around with friends. Built, owned and operated for 50 years by Marion and Dorothy Cowdery and their daughter and son-in-law, Marilynn and Bob Trussell, the Skate-A-Way closed on August 27, 2006. The top two photos show the business for its 40th anniversary celebration, while the bottom image is of the Cat’s Meow of the Skate-A-Way which is available through the Meigs County Historical Society and Museum. The building now houses Karr Contracting.

