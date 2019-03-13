Local firefighters respond to structure fire

POMEROY — Volunteer fire fighters from several departments in Meigs County were on the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday evening.

According to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department run report, State 1 (Pomeroy), State 4 (Rutland) and Station 10 (Middleport) were alerted to a working structure fire on Elk Run Road in Bedford Township. During response, multiple calls were received that the house was fully involved. Station 1 advised to have Station 8 (Tuppers Plains) respond with a tanker for assistance.

The report, which was posted to the department’s Facebook page, further states, once on-scene, personnel found a double wide trailer that was fully involved. Crews pulled handlines off of Pumper 1 to extinguish. Due to the length of the driveway, other trucks staged until a tanker shuttle was set up. During the first shuttle, crews used the Middleport engine to draft from the swimming pool near the residence. Crews were then able to use more water from the secure water source, which assisted in battling to the blaze. Once crews knocked down the heavy fire, Rutland and Tuppers Plains fire departments were released to return to quarters. Pomeroy and Middleport remained on-site to mop up hot spots.

Personnel contacted Buckeye Rural Electric to disconnect the power and turned off water service to the residence. Fire command placed calls to the State Fire Marshals office to assist in the investigation, and the American Red Cross fire relief services.

Responding to the scene were Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3, Middleport Engine 13-Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 42, Tuppers Plains Tanker 88, Meigs EMS, Buckeye Rural Electric, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported by personnel at the scene.

On Friday, many of the same firefighters were called to a working structure fire in the village of Pomeroy.

Firefighters arrived on-scene on West Locust Street to find a two story, single-family, wood framed structure with flames and heavy smoke showing. All residents were able to exit the residence before firefighters arrived.

According to the run report, crews pulled three handlines from Pomeroy Ladder 2 to extinguish the fire, while crews worked on ventilation and checked for fire extension. Personnel were able to contain the fire in approximately one hour, and spent time assisting the family and neighborhood friends with removing contents before salvage and overhaul operations began. Trucks from Rutland and Mason shuttled water back to the scene to assist with extinguishment. Incident command contacted the American Red Cross to assist the homeowner with fire disaster relief services.

No firefighters at the residence were injured battling the fire. No damage to equipment was reported by personnel at the scene.

Responding to the scene on Friday were Pomeroy Ladder 2-Pumper 3-Truck 6, Middleport Engine 13-Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 42-Rescue 44, Mason Engine 51-Truck 50, Pomeroy PD, and Meigs EMS. American Electric Power responded to disconnect power, and the American Red Cross sent a fire disaster representative to assist the family.

Information from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.