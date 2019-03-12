Death investigation underway

APPLE GROVE — An Apple Grove man was found deceased in a field near his home Tuesday morning, according to Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers.

Powers said his department was notified of an unresponsive person lying in the grass in the 27000-block of Huntington Road (Route 2) in Apple Grove at around 11:45 a.m. Upon arrival, Powers said John B. Wallace, 88, was found to be deceased.

After his department conducted an initial investigation of the scene, the decision was later determined to call the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Team to assist, Powers added. Also, the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner was contacted and responded. Wallace’s body was then taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for further examination.

Though at this early stage in the investigation Powers said he didn’t suspect foul play, he also stressed the cause of death was undetermined. He added every effort was being made to determine the exact cause of Wallace’s death and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Assisting the sheriff’s department at the scene were troopers with the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and personnel with Mason County EMS.