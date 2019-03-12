Middleport Business Association formed to benefit community

MIDDLEPORT — A new organization is looking to boost the community and business atmosphere in the village of Middleport.

The Middleport Business Association is a newly formed non-profit that is working to breathe new life into the business atmosphere in the village of Middleport. Currently there is a steering committee working on laying the groundwork and will be inviting the other business entities within the village to join the group in the very near future.

The Middleport Business Association (MBA) has absorbed some of the former Middleport Community Association members and functions. The MBA is working on the 4th of July celebration and other holiday events along with business and shopping promotions.

The Association has a side arm that is the Friends of Middleport (or Village People) that will be open to citizens to work alongside the Association. The MBA will look for opportunities to partner with village government, the Meigs Chamber of Commerce and other local entities.

The goal of the Middleport Business Association is to bring together the business professionals and merchants of Middleport in a joined effort to improve customer relations and expand the economic growth of Middleport. It is our desire to organize and build a strong network committed to building value for the community.

The steering committee is a group that is passionate about the village, excited to work with others and dedicated to doing whatever is possible to have a positive impact. These people look past the negatives and see the potential and that is their focus. We are committed to “Make It Happen!”

Stay tuned for more info as our website and social media pages are developed.

Information provided by the Middleport Business Association.