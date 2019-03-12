Council discussed Mill Street closure

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council discussed the Mill Street road closure and a new Habitat for Humanity project.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said part of Mill Street, known as Middleport Hill, will be closed for a long period of time. As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, the village is working with Burgess and Niple in Parkersburg to repair the hill and slip. In order to repair the slip, they have to do a geotechnical study to see the condition of the soil and ground. This study will cost $17,000. Council voted to give Woodall permission to move forward with the first phase of the project after Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said she didn’t think they had a choice of spending the money or not.

Councilman Brian Conde said he has received complaints of people driving through town too fast. Others have reported seeing people drive through stop signs. They believe this is because of the Mill Street closure and people taking alternate routes in or out of the village.

Caitlyn Breeze, the Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of Southeast Ohio, announced during the meeting they will be building another house on Brownell Avenue in May. Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson asked council to waive the permit fee for the nonprofit organization. The “Blitz Build” will take place May 3 and May 4. Breeze said these projects are “a hand up, not a handout.” HFH will be the owner of the property and the house and they will act as the mortgage lender when the family receives the house. The family will purchase the house with a zero-interest rate.

HFH also requires savings and mortgage classes and 250 sweat equity hours, which can be completed at the Restore, in office work and on the build site.

Woodall said the next phase of the Sewer Separation Project will begin Tuesday on South Fourth Avenue from Main Street to Williams Street. They’re telling everyone to obey the “No Parking” signs and to slow down for the safety of the workers. Updates will be on the “Middleport Public Works” Facebook page. If you have any questions or need to report a sewer related issue, Woodall asks that you contact the water office.

In other business, council voted to pay for Jail Administrator Mony Wood and Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson to attend the Chamber Dinner. Council also voted to remove the two-hour parking signs in the village instead of having them replaced.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Peal Street.

Information provided on new Habitat for Humanity project

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.