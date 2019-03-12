Meigs hosts Ohio Local History Alliance Region 9 meeting

MEIGS COUNTY — On March 9, the Chester-Shade Historical Association and the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society hosted the Ohio Local History Alliance Region 9 Meeting. The meeting was held at the future home of the Meigs County Museum in Middleport in the morning and at the Chester Courthouse in the afternoon.

The Ohio Local History Alliance inspires, connects, and provides educational opportunities for communities of local historians in Ohio, including local historical societies, history museums, historic preservation groups, archives, libraries, and genealogical societies. Region 9 consists of Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton Counties.

Jessica Cyders, Curator of the Southeast Ohio History Center and out-going Region 9 Representative, James K. Stanley, President of the Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society, Dan Will, President of the Chester-Shade Historical Association, and Meigs County Commissioner Randy Smith welcomed attendees to the meeting before programming began.

Jay Russell, Vice-President of the Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society and owner of Respectful Internment Preservations, presented “Preserving History, Cut in Stone,” which explored the correct and incorrect ways to preserve abandoned or damaged cemeteries and gravestones. Gary Coleman, member of the Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society and owner of Coleman Photography, LLC, presented “How to Preserve Digital Born Photos,” which illustrated the best practices to preserve digital photographs for long-term accessibility and reproduction. Dan Will, Mary Powell, and Dave Schatz of the Chester-Shade Historical Association presented “Chester-Shade Courthouse and Academy Restoration: Lessons for You from How We Did It,” which detailed the extensive restoration projects the Chester-Shade Historical Association undertook to restore two of Meigs County’s treasures.

Burt Logan, Director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection and Ben Anthony, Coordinator of Community Engagement and Local History Services of the Ohio History Connection addressed the attendees. Megan Malone led the Region 9 Business meeting, which included the election of James K. Stanley as an Ohio Local History Alliance Region 9 Representative.

Agencies represented at the Region 9 meeting included the Chester-Shade Historical Association, the Lillian E. Jones Museum, the Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society, the Ohio History Connection, and the Ohio History Service Corps, amongst others. The Chester-Shade Historical Association was represented by Greg Bailey, Mary Powell, Dave Schatz, Jim Stewart, and Dan Will. The Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society was represented by Molly Arms, Joe Barnhart, Susan Clark-Dingess, Gary Coleman, Chloris Gaul, Vicki Hanson, Jay Russell, and James K. Stanley.

Attendees toured the future Meigs County Museum, the 1872 Furniture Building located on the museum complex, the Chester Courthouse, and the Chester Academy. Lunch was provided by the Meigs County Senior Citizens Center.

Information provided by James K. Stanley. More on the presentations at the meeting can be found in this week’s editions of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.