Local historical groups provide update

CHESTER — Organizations from Region 9 of the Ohio Local History Alliance presented recent achievements and future events as part of the Ohio Local History Alliance Region 9 meeting hosted by the Meigs County Historical Society and the Chester Shade Historical Association on Saturday.

James K. Stanley , President of the Meigs County Historical Society, reported the group has increase their fundraising efforts and membership in the last year to pay for renovations to the buildings in Middleport. According to Stanley, the historical society has moved some artifacts and displays into the buildings on South 3rd Avenue while they are working on the repairs. They are hoping to have displays up and available for viewing in June 2019.

Every third Saturday there is a Kid’s Day at the historical society and museum in Pomeroy and Stanley said they hope to have some educational reenactments about the Civil War in the coming months.

Stanley reminded everyone of the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration weekend is April 26-28 and additional events are planned throughout the year.

Chester-Shade Historical Association will also be participating in the bicentennial events in April, including hosting their annual spring dinner on Friday, April 26 at Meigs High School.

For 2019, the association is also planning for story sharing opportunities, reenactments, the Heritage Festival in July, and a mock trial in the Chester Courthouse with the help of Prosecutor James Stanley.

More on the Ohio Local History Alliance Region 9 meeting will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

