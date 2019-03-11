Chamber dinner, auction set for Friday

POMEROY — The Meigs County Chamber and Tourism will host its annual Spring Dinner and Auction with the theme “Celebrate Meigs” this Friday, kicking off an exciting and busy year.

“This is an exciting year for the Meigs County Chamber & Tourism, as we are rolling out new everything! New logo, new membership structure, a new website that will include tourism, and awesome benefits that cater to the needs of our businesses and organizations across the county,” stated Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Director Shelly Combs.

Always a crowd favorite, the spring dinner will once again feature around 100 auction items with both a silent and live auction, plus a new feature this year.

”We are doing something a little different this year and asking our local businesses to sponsor a table. The business will provide a nice centerpiece for the table, along with marketing materials to promote their business and whatever creative decorations they choose. We will do a sealed bid for those centerpieces for someone to take home at the end of the night. It’s sure to create some fun competition. We’ll see who comes up with the best table,” stated Combs of one new feature this year.

Among the auction items this year are a set of four Cincinnati Reds tickets with spending money, gift baskets from local merchants, an advertising package from The Daily Sentinel, paintings, a membership to Uplift Fitness, tickets to see Dwight Icenhower in concert at Stuart’s Opera House, gift certificates from local businesses and much, much more.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Kountry Resort Campground with the dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. The silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. when the doors open and runs until around 7 p.m. when the live auction begins. Dinner will include a choice of steak, chicken or salmon prepared by the famous grill team.

If you’d like to sponsor a table for $100 or you still need tickets for the dinner ($30 per person or $50/couple), please contact Shelly at the Chamber at 740-992-5005 or email director@meigsohio.com.

Around 100 items will be available for bid on Friday at the annual Meigs County Chamber and Tourism Spring Dinner and Auction. File photo