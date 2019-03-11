Coolville woman killed in Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. — A Coolville woman was killed in Lee County, Virginia on Sunday according to a news release from the Virginia State Police cited by numerous media outlets.

Emeri A. Connery, 26, of Coolville, and Bailey S. Smith, 21, of Duffield, Virginia, were found dead at the scene of a crash in Route 23 in Lee County. Upon further investigation, both Connery and Smith were found to have gunshot wounds.

Connery was a 2011 graduate of Eastern High School and a standout athlete during her time at Eastern.

According to the news release, a 2015 GMC pickup truck had been traveling north on Route 23 when it ran off the left side of highway into the median.When Trooper D.G. Giles arrived on scene, he found both of the vehicle’s two occupants deceased. Further investigation revealed both occupants had suffered gunshot wounds. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and examination.

In a Facebook post, Big Stone Gap Town Manager Stephen Lawson identified Smith as an officer for the Big Stone Gap Police Department and stated that Connery and Smith were cousins.

“This morning around 4am the BSG PD lost one of their own in an off duty vehicle accident in Lee County. Officer Bailey Smith and his cousin Emeri Connery were found dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is being handled by the Virginia State Police at this time. Bailey has been employed by the Town of BSG since January of 2018 and loved serving his community and being involved in law enforcement. Our prayers go out to Bailey and Emeri’s family and the BSG PD,” stated the post from Lawson.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash and deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Smith is male; Connery is female.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_1.5-Sentinel.jpg