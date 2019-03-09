Preparing for the Bicentennial

MEIGS COUNTY — Plans are coming together for the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration, which is set for April 26-28.

As part of the Saturday events, the musical line-up has been announced, as well as parade details and vendor information.

Matt Metheney will be the headliner for the event, performing at 7 p.m. on April 27 on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

The musical entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. with Nick Michael and The Susan Page Orchestra. At 3:30 p.m. will be The Renee Stewart Band.

Next Level will perform at 5 p.m. leading up to the performance by Metheney.

The Bicentennial Parade will be held on Saturday, April 27, beginning at 10 a.m. near the baseball fields in Pomeroy.

The parade will travel through both Pomeroy and Middleport before disbanding near the future home of the Meigs County Council on Aging (former Middleport High School).

Any individual, business, organization or other group is welcome to take part in the parade, but pre-registration is requested as parade participants will be announced during the parade.

Registration is available through the Meigs County Bicentennial Facebook page or the Wolfe Mountain Entertainment website. Information and registration for the April 27 Bicentennial Parade can be found at www.wolfemountain.com/meigs-county-bicentennial-parade

Also, throughout the day on Saturday will be a vendor event in the downtown Pomeroy area. To sign up or for vendor information, contact Kim Dodd at 740-508-0883 or Kimberdodd1122@gmail.com.

Additional events, including the opening of the time capsule buried during the Meigs County 175th anniversary celebration, battle reenactments and other activities are being planned for the weekend with more details to come soon.

As the main celebration is nearing, Bicentennial merchandise, including shirts, logo pins and photos are available for purchase.

The second of the six bicentennial logos was released this month representing the county’s mining history. Pins of both that logo and the main logo are also available.

The items may be purchased in the Meigs County Commissioner’s Office, by contacting the Meigs County Bicentennial on Facebook, or contacting a committee member or ambassador.

The next Meigs County Bicentennial planning meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11 on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

More information on the Bicentennial and events will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

Shirts celebrating Meigs County’s Bicentennial are now available at the Meigs County Courthouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.10-Bicentennial-1_ne201938154549335.jpg Shirts celebrating Meigs County’s Bicentennial are now available at the Meigs County Courthouse. Courtesy photo The second bicentennial logo was released this month representing the county’s mining history. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.10-Bicetennial-Logo-2_ne201938154550700.jpg The second bicentennial logo was released this month representing the county’s mining history. Courtesy photo

Entertainment announced; merchandise available