Southern Board recognizes students

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education set a graduation date, recognized students of the month and approved several other agenda items during their recent meeting.

In a 4-1 vote, graduation was set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Board member Brenda Johnson voted against the selected date and time.

STORM Students of the Month recognized at the meeting were Layla Nibert (first grade) and Annabella Russell (fourth grade).

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Live Healthy Appalachia to make accessible a nutrition education program, Live Healthy Kids, to all second grade classrooms in the district via the Thinkific Learning Management System for the 2019 and 202 school years.

In personnel matters, Daniel Otto was approved for Saturday school as needed.

The resignation of Vicki Faulkner was approved at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

A dock day was approved for Kayte Manuel and FMLA for Courtney Manuel, Shelly Barr, Becky Bradford and Leslie Dunfee.

In other business, the board:

Approved a donation in the amount of $1,420 from the Athletic Boosters to the Class of 2020 and a donation in the amount of $1,000 from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2020.

Approved the first reading of changes, revisions and deletions to board bylaws and policies.

Approved a five year planned equipment maintenance agreement for the power generation system as presented from Cummins Bridgeway Inc. in the amount of $4,901.54.

Approved an agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for behavioral health consultation services.

Approved revised permanent appropriations in the amount of $12,499,199.58.

Approved the minutes, bills, financial statement and all checks for the month of January as submitted.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 25.

