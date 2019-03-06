Throwback Thursday: Pomeroy Carnegie Library

The Pomeroy “Carnegie” Library, which was on Second Street in Pomeroy, is shown in this photo from the collection of Bob Graham shows the library in the early 20th century. The building is now home to the Tenoglia and Salisbury law office, while the Library has moved to its location on West Main Street. According to the Meigs County District Public Library history, the Pomeroy Carnegie Library was completed on Jan. 19, 1914. This building housed the Pomeroy Library for the next 75 years. In September 1989, the Pomeroy Library moved to its present location at 216 W. Main Street. Photos such as this one from Graham’s collection may be viewed at the Meigs Museum or through the Meigs County District Public Library website.

The Pomeroy “Carnegie” Library, which was on Second Street in Pomeroy, is shown in this photo from the collection of Bob Graham shows the library in the early 20th century. The building is now home to the Tenoglia and Salisbury law office, while the Library has moved to its location on West Main Street. According to the Meigs County District Public Library history, the Pomeroy Carnegie Library was completed on Jan. 19, 1914. This building housed the Pomeroy Library for the next 75 years. In September 1989, the Pomeroy Library moved to its present location at 216 W. Main Street. Photos such as this one from Graham’s collection may be viewed at the Meigs Museum or through the Meigs County District Public Library website.