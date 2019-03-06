Fundraiser planned for Meigs Industries

SYRACUSE — A fundraiser is planned for Sunday to benefit Meigs Industries.

Meigs Industries, which provides activities and employment opportunities for developmentally challenged adults, is hosting a fund-raising dinner on Sunday, March 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Carleton School gymnasium in Syracuse.

The menu features Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, tossed salad and dressing, homemade rolls with butter and a beverage. The meal is being prepared by the retired cooks from the Mulberry Community Center Kitchen.

A bake sale will also be held in conjunction with the event.

Meigs Industries participants take part in activities including ball games, lunch at the Mulberry Community Center and other activities, as well as volunteer work and employment opportunities. Money raised will go toward updating equipment such as computers and for purchasing needed furniture and supplies for the Meigs Industries workshop.

Tickets can be purchased before the event for $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, at the Ohio Valley Bank located in Save-a-Lot, Farmer’s Bank or at Weaving Stitches, all located in Pomeroy. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10 for adults or $7 for children.

For more information call 740-992-6212.