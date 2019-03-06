Stanley honored by State Bar Foundation

MARIETTA — The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney was recognized on Tuesday by the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

The Ohio State Bar Foundation honored Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley with the 2018-2019 District 17 Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under during a luncheon at the historic Lafayette Hotel in Marietta, Ohio. The award honors attorneys who contribute substantial time and effort in service to a local social service, or a local civic, artistic, or cultural organization.

“I am incredibly humbled by this honor,” Stanley said. “I don’t do anything for the recognition, but it is nice to be acknowledged for the what I try to do for our community.”

The presentation of the Community Service Award recognized Stanley for his extensive volunteer work in Meigs County, particularly as it relates to the preservation of local history as well as his ongoing efforts at combating the drug addiction crisis. Stanley serves as president of the Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society and serves as a member of the Meigs County Bicentennial Committee.

“Historically, great things are happening for Meigs County, and I am excited to be a part of it. The Meigs County Museum is transitioning into the new museum building in Middleport. This is Meigs County’s bicentennial year, and the celebration of our history is well underway,” Stanley said. “I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to attend the Bicentennial Celebration April 26-28, and visit our various museums and historical sites, including the Meigs County Museum, the historic Chester Courthouse, the Portland Museum, and the Buffington Island Battlefield.”

Stanley serves as a member of the Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition; previously hosted the Meigs County Recovery Services Townhall Meeting; helped sponsor and organize the Drug Prevention Day at the Meigs County Fair; led local opposition to State Issue 1, which sought to essentially decriminalize major drug offenses; regularly speaks with youth and parents of addicts regarding both prevention and recovery options; and started the #recreatemeigscounty initiative, which seeks to promote the many recreational activities available in Meigs County that individuals, particularly young adults and teenagers, can choose to engage in instead of partaking in drug abuse.

“We all know the impact the drug addiction crisis has had on Meigs County, and from day one in office, I have done everything I can think of to help those addicted and to prevent others from succumbing to addiction in the first place,” Stanley said. “I think it is vital to expand the traditional role of prosecutor — beyond merely prosecuting drug offenders and sending them to prison or rehabilitation — to include community involvement and engagement so that our children never have to face the addiction issues so many adults are currently battling. If I contribute toward someone’s recovery or help keep a kid off drugs, I consider that a tremendous success.”

Additionally, Stanley and his daughter, Kinnedy, regularly volunteer at the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center and the Meigs County Museum. Stanley also supports local groups, organizations, and programs at various events, fundraisers, and dinners throughout the year.

“I enjoy volunteering because I am able to help our community in a variety of aspects,” Stanley said. “I strongly encourage everyone to get involved in our community in one way or another. When one lends a helping hand, we all benefit.”

The Ohio State Bar Foundation is a charitable arm of the Ohio State Bar Association. District 17 is comprised of Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Noble, and Washington Counties and includes approximately 350 attorneys.

Information provided by James K. Stanley.

Prosecutor receives Community Service Award