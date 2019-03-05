Meigs Board recognizes students

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education recognized the Middle School Model United Nations participants and students of the month during last week’s regular board meeting held at Meigs Middle School.

A total of 11 middle school students took part in the Model United Nations program which was held on Dec. 21 at Ohio University. The students, divided in to two teams, represented Bulgaria and Georgia.The team from Bulgaria received the award for Outstanding Cultural Performance.

Model United Nation students were Brady Barnett, Emilee Smarr, Braden Hawley, Mina Burleson, Charlie Snouffer, Charlotte Hysell, Selena Johnson, Jack Musser, Brittany Bass, Ashlyn Lambert, and Ezequiel Diaz. The group was led by teacher Heike Perko.

Students of the Month recognized at the meeting were Matthew Jackson, Cory Cox, Olivia Haggy, Donald Trey Vaughan, Skyanna Evans, Ruger McKinney, Lydia Grimm, Aiden Pierce, Madelyn Barnett, JB Hill, Mason Pierce, Zoey Tolliver, Jaxson Ewing, and Eli Burns.

Following the recognition of students the board proceeded with the regular meeting.

The board met in executive session for 52 minutes for personnel matters. Following the executive session, the board unanimously approved a new five year contract for Supt. Scot Gheen running Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2024.

In other business, the board:

Established Class 3 for the district group life insurance coverage which is to be named Board of Education Individual coverage in the amount of $40,000. Grady Enterprises of Columbus is the life insurance broker. Board members are responsible for the $48 annual premium. Interested board members were Heather Hawley, Todd Snowden, Barbara Musser and Roger Abbott.

Approved the transfer of Tammy Starcher from four-hour cook to full-time cook at Meigs Elementary.

Approved the following assistant coaches as recommended by Track and Field Coach Michael Kennedy: Jennifer Bartrum, Middle School Track and Field Coach; Debbie Gerard, Middle School Assistant Track and Field Coach; Tracy Stone Richie, Volunteer Assistant Track and Field Coach; Chrissy Musser, Volunteer Assistant Track and Field Coach; and Amber Blackwell, Volunteer Assistant Track and Field Coach.

Approved Ginger Gagne and Jordan Parker as substitute teachers as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

Approved the purchase of 13, four-camera systems from Ohio CAT with the cost of each not to exceed $2,062.

Approved enrollment in the CompManagement Group Retro Rating Program (BWC) for 2020 with an annual fee of $775.

Approved the food service report from Christina Musser, Food Service Coordinator.

Authorized the treasurer to place a notice in The Daily Sentinel regarding adopting the proposed 2019-2020 school calendar.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the district office.

Model United Nations students in attendance at the meeting are pictured with Board Member Heather Hawley and teacher Heike Perko (left). Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Students of the Month in attendance at the meeting are pictured with Board Member Heather Hawley. Courtesy photo

Gheen awarded new five year contract