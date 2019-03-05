Pomeroy Council approves budget cuts

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council accepted the 2019 permanent fiscal appropriations, which include cuts to departments and employee benefits.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said cuts are being made throughout departments in the whole village. According to Baker, the cuts are to alleviate the financial issues of the village, but the police department is where most of the money is needed. Among these cuts, the finance committee suggested cutting paid holidays for employees from 10 days to seven days per year. The council unanimously voted to cut the holiday pay to save around $10,000 per year.

Council also unanimously voted to share the cost of health insurance premiums with employees. Currently, the Village of Pomeroy pays for health insurance for employees. Beginning January 1, 2020, employees will pay $32 per pay for health insurance, which is 15 percent of the premium cost. This new premium cost sharing will take effect immediately for new hires after March 31, 2019.

In addition to the cuts, the Mayor’s Court traffic and criminal fine schedules were increased. Code Enforcement Officer Alan Miles said many of the fines were for old Ohio Revised Codes (ORC), which have been repealed or replaced. Miles added that a $5 adjustment was added to most of the fines. Council voted to pass both the traffic and criminal fine schedules. The Mayor’s Court cost was increased from $95 to $100.

In other business, Council designated the Assistant Fiscal Officer Ben See to be trained in keeping public records. Council voted to allow Mayor Don Anderson to accept money for the riverbank project and to increase the village’s credit line to pay for the project.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.