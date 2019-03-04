Partnership for health assessments established

OHIO VALLEY — Holzer Health System has partnered in the Southeast Ohio Regional Core Group, consisting of Gallia, Jackson, Vinton, and Meigs County Health Departments and Holzer Health System representatives, which is working toward completing a regional Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The regional CHNA will identify key health needs and issues through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis. The findings from these health assessments guide the group in completing a region-wide health improvement plan. A community health improvement planning process is a long-term, systematic effort to address public health problems based on the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process. Holzer and the local health departments say they are committed to a shared vision and common agenda with an understanding that no single organization can create a large-scale and lasting change within the region.

The primary goal of this regional core group is to improve the health of the populations within the southeast Ohio region.

To guide their efforts, this group is utilizing the Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) process, created by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). MAPP is a community-driven strategic planning process for improving community health. This framework helps community partners prioritize public health issues and identify resources to address them. The MAPP process consists of six phases with the regional core group currently in Phase 3, collecting and analyzing data. Data is being collected through surveys, local public health system assessments, and a series of community and health provider focus groups. Data collection will conclude by the end of March with the group then compiling data and determining the key strategic issues in each county.

For more information or to participate in the survey, visit www.holzer.org/ctsa, or call (740) 446-5828.

Southeast Ohio Regional Core Group consists of Gallia, Jackson, Vinton, and Meigs County Health Departments and Holzer Health System representatives. Shown pictured are members at the last meeting; front row, left to right: Brittany Muncy, Gallia County Health Department, McKenzie Conley, Gallia County Health Department, Tyler Schweickart, Gallia County Health Department, Cassie Carver, Vinton County Health Department, Ian Blache, University of Rio Grande/Meigs County Health Department, and MarJean Kennedy, Holzer Health System; back row, left to right: Katelyn Welch, Jackson County Health Department, Janelle McManis, Vinton County Health Department, Cassie Edwards, Holzer Health System, Ashton Cale, Holzer Health System, and Gwen Craft, Holzer Health System.