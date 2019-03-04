For The Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Jan. 14

Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on a disabled vehicle, Ohio HBS 2861 on State Route 7 near Eastern Local. Deputy Martin stood by until transportation arrived for the occupants due to the vehicle proximity to the roadway.

Jan. 15

Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on Ohio FGK 5794. A verbal warning was issued for speed in a school zone.

Deputies Campbell and Martin were dispatched to State Route 7, Middleport, for a domestic dispute. It was determined that Wendy Roush, age 51, and her sister were involved in a domestic violence incident. Subsequently due to Wendy being the alleged aggressor, she was arrested for domestic violence.

Deputies took in two applications for concealed carry permits and issued 16 permits for the week.

Jan. 21

Deputies transported four inmates from various jails to court, and the returned them each to jail.

Jan. 22

Deputy Martin responded to Meigs Middle School to the report a juvenile student had brought a family members prescription drugs to school. The juvenile ingested two pills at school, additionally the juvenile gave two pills to another juvenile who ingested them as well. Parents were contacted for both juveniles and both were also transported to Holzer ER for medical and mental evaluation.

A Deputy responded to Rowe Road in reference to an alarm. It was found to be a false alarm. No further action taken

One inmate was taken to court. Another inmate was also taken to court and then later back to the clerk’s office and bond posted

Jan. 23

One inmate was taken to a medical appointment in Gallipolis and then transported back to her jail.

Deputies served one court paper and attempted five others.

Deputies responded to Number 9 Road in reference to a female wanting to commit suicide. Deputies spoke with the female and later transported her to Meigs ER for medical treatment.

Sgt. Patterson responded to residence on Eagle Ridge on a possible burglary. Sgt. Patterson determined that no entry had occurred. No further action required.

Jan. 24

Deputy Martin responded to a residential alarm on State Route 7 Pomeroy. Deputy Martin checked the home, everything was secure and there were no signs of anything being disturbed.

Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on Pomeroy Pike at State Route 833 for a disabled vehicle. Deputy Martin assisted the motorist with changing a tire and got the motorist back on his way.

Deputies attempted to serve five court paper

Jan. 25

Deputies took in six applications for concealed carry permits.

Jan. 28

Deputy Leggett took a report of a suspicious death of livestock on Cherry Ridge Road. This case remains under investigation.

Deputy Leggett took a report of burglary on Woodyard Road in Albany. This case remains under investigation.

Sgt. Patterson along with Deputies Campbell and Leggett, served a writ of possession in Letart and returned possession of the residence back to the owner.

Jan. 29

Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop on a disabled vehicle on US 33 at Kingsbury Road and assisted the operator with getting his tire repaired.

Deputies transported one female inmate from the Monroe County Jail and one male inmate from the Noble County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputy Leggett responded to a residential alarm in Syracuse. After brief investigation it was determined to be a false alarm. No further action.

Deputy Leggett responded with Sheriff Wood to Vinton County to assist other agencies with search and rescue in reference to a missing Survival Flight helicopter.

Sgt. Patterson conducted a well-being check on a student at the request of the school. The subject was absent from school and contact could not be made with the family. The subject was located, and everything was okay. No further action.

Jan. 30

Deputies were dispatched to College Road several times, in reference to a male reporting that someone was attempting to break into his home and his microwave was operating by itself. After not finding evidence of someone being around the home and learning of the mental health history of the male, Deputy Martin transported the male to Holzer ER for a voluntary mental evaluation.

Deputy Martin was dispatched to Maplewood Lake Road in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on scene, Deputy Martin spoke with the two siblings, (18 year old male and 17 year old female) involved in the dispute, separately, both siblings stated that the incident was strictly verbal, and no threats were made. Deputy Martin also spoke to the mother and younger sibling, who were home at the time, and they confirmed their account of the incident.

Deputies transported two female inmates from the Washington County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Myers responded to Cremeans Road in reference to an argument between a female and her mother’s boyfriend. It was all verbal and no parties wanted to file charges.

Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm activation in Letart. It was determined to be a false alarm. No further action required.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Campbell responded to a residence on Jeffers Road to assist EMS on a possible overdose. When units arrived, the subjects were alert and refused treatment. No further action taken.

Feb. 1

Deputies took in three applications for concealed carry permits and issued 17 permits for the week.

Night Shift

Jan. 21

Deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Bone Hollow Road. Upon investigation no violence had occurred and the female was moving out.

Deputies performed three house checks.

Jan. 22

Deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint on Titus Road. No one was located.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible break in at a residence in Chester. Upon investigation there was no sign that anyone had made entry or attempted to make entry into the residence.

Deputies responded to an alarm call in Tuppers Plains. The building was found to be secure.

Deputies performed four house checks.

Jan. 23

Deputies responded to a well-being check on Gibson Road. The subject was found to be fine.

Deputies responded to Children’s Home Road for a prowler call. Upon investigation nothing was found.

Deputies performed four house checks.

Jan. 24

Dispatch received a call from woman regarding a theft at an address on State Route 689. A deputy was dispatched to the location for the report, but the caller was not at the location when he arrived. He checked the property, and everything was secure. He waited for about 30 minutes and no one showed up and he went back on patrol. She later called back wanting to know whether anyone was coming. The Deputy returned and there was still no one there. About an hour later she called again saying she would be there in 30 minutes. She was advised that an officer had been sent twice and she would have to come to the office to complete the report. She became angry with the dispatcher and never showed up to complete the report. No further action was taken on this call.

Jan. 25

Dispatch received a call of an alarm drop at the Subway restaurant in Tuppers Plains. A deputy responded to the location, while checking the building the back door was found open. A check on the building was conducted and everything appeared to be in order. The key holder was contacted and advised of the deputy’s findings and the door was secured. No further action was taken on this call.

Jan. 26

Dispatch received a call reporting a breaking and entering on Mile Hill Road. Sgt. Mohler arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. Three buildings and a trailer had been entered and several items stolen. A suspect name was given by the victim and a report was completed. An attempt to locate the suspect that night for questioning was unsuccessful. This incident remains under investigation.

Jan. 27

Dispatch received a call of an alarm at the Shelly Gravel Pits in the Portland area. A deputy was sent and checked the facility. Nothing was found, no further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call from the 911 center advising they had received a hang-up from Bridgeport Equipment on State Route 7. A deputy was sent to check the call. When he arrived, the business was closed, and no one was around. No further action was taken on this call.

Jan. 28

Dispatch received a call from the Holzer Meigs ER that they had found what they believe is a small baggie of illegal narcotics. A deputy went to the ER and recovered the unknown substance. A field test was conducted, and it tested positive for meth. As there is no suspect connected to the recover substance it will be destroyed.

Deputies responded to the Chester area for a possible stabbing. Brian Arnold, 42, Pomeroy, was arrested for aggravated assault and is currently out on bond.

Deputies preformed three House Checks

Jan. 29

Deputies responded to Bradbury Road for a possible fight. Upon arrival the party that did not live there had left and no violence had occurred. No further action required.

Deputies responded to Star Hall Road for a trespass complaint. The subject was gone prior to arrival after being told to by the resident to leave.

Deputies performed four house checks.

Deputies responded multiple times to a residence on College Road in Syracuse for prowlers however nothing was ever located.

Jan. 30

Deputies responded to a residence on New Portland Road for a domestic disturbance. A male was transported from the residence to the Sheriff’s Office where he was able to get a ride. No violence was reported on scene. No further action.

Jan. 31

Deputies responded to New Hope Road for threats and trespassing. Upon arrival it was learned that the threats had not occurred that day and it there was no trespassing, it was a landlord tenant issue.

Deputies performed three house checks.

Feb. 4

Deputies responded to Hutton Road for reports of a suicide attempt. Upon arrival and speaking with the reporting party and witnesses there was no suicide threats. There had been an altercation between two parties who had separated. No further action.

Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road for reports of suspicious persons. Reporting parties were contacted but nothing was located.

Deputies transported performed three house checks.

Feb. 5

Deputies responded to Riebel Road for a trespassing call. Upon arrival the subject was gone. No further action.

Deputies transported one inmate from the Washington County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies performed two house checks.

Feb. 6

Deputies responded to Eden Ridge for a fire and assault. The fire was determined to be a controlled burn and the assault is still pending investigation.

Deputies responded to Baum Addition for a domestic complaint. Upon arrival and speaking with all parties at the residence the call was unfounded.

Deputies transported one inmate from the Washington County Jail to the Meigs County Jail.

Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in reference to a K-9 attacking and killing small livestock. The K-9 in reference was shot by the home owner in side of a closed building after a warning shot failed to scare off the K-9. No charges filed.

Deputies responded to Langsville in reference to a high water rescue due to visibility it was determined that the operator of the vehicle did not intentionally drive into the water. No charge filed.

Deputies responded to Hampton Hollow Road for possible overdose. They were canceled after patient was transported by private auto.

Feb. 11

Deputies responded to Hatfield Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. A report was taken, and the investigation is pending.

Deputies responded to Minersville for a report of a shooting. Both involved parties were present and cooperative. The victim was transported for medical treatment. The investigation is pending and will be presented to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Deputies responded to Texas Road for a domestic disturbance. Kyle McKeever, 32, Pomeroy, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Meigs County Jail pending his court appearance.

Deputies performed Four house checks

Deputies transported a male prisoner to Orient State Prison for a total of 220 Miles.

Deputies patrolled Bowles Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint, negative contact was made with any vehicle matching the caller’s statement

Feb. 12

Deputies investigated a property damage complaint in Syracuse. Investigation is pending.

Deputies were alerted by school officials to a threat made on social media of a student at Meigs Middle School possibly bringing a firearm to school the following day. The student was taken to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office where he was questioned about the threats and it was determined that there was no imminent danger to the school. School administration was contacted and are handling the issues at the school level and the Meigs County Prosecutor will be consulted with regard to criminal charges.

Deputies transported a female prisoner to Franklin County Medical Center, and to Crawford County Jail to pick up a male prisoner and transported him to the Meigs County Jail for Court the following morning. Approximately 477 Miles.

Deputies assisted a disabled Tractor Trailer on U.S 33/State Route 7 intersection.

Feb. 13

Deputies transported an inmate from the Meigs County Jail to the Crawford County Jail.

Deputies performed six house checks.

Deputies responded to State Route 833 for two disorderly juveniles. Charges filed.

Deputies responded to Lower 7 for a theft report. After arriving the caller refused to make a statement. No charges filed.

Deputies responded to Pageville in reference to a suspicious person walking down the road way. Patrolled area no contact made.

Deputies responded to an alarm on State Route 689.

Feb. 14

Deputies responded to a disturbance on State Route 248 involving a male with metal health issues. The male was transported by family to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies responded to Racine for a disturbance. One person was located, and narcotics were observed in plain view in the vehicle. A probable cause search located more suspected narcotics as well as stolen property. The investigation is pending.

Deputies responded to Bashan Road in reference to a breaking and entering. Report taken.

Deputies responded to State Route 681 in reference to an elderly male needing medical attention.

Deputies responded to an address on a tip of a missing Point Pleasant juvenile. Juvenile was not at the residence.

Deputies responded to Walker Alley, Racine, in reference to a fight, female involved was located and questioned but refused to file a report. An item that was stolen earlier that day was visible in the rear seat of a car and was confiscated by Deputies. Charges filed.

Feb. 18

Deputies responded to Whipple Road for a report of an overdose. No drugs were located, and the person involved was transported by EMS for treatment.

Deputies arrested Michael Norville, age 34, Racine, for breaking and entering. More arrests are expected in the case.

Deputies performed six house checks.

Feb. 19

Deputies attempted service of eight court papers.

Deputies responded to Broderick Hollow for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Nothing was located.

While checking on a disabled vehicle on U.S 33. Deputies issued a citation to Tiffany Althouse, Racine, for Possession of Drugs a Misdemeanor of the first degree.

Deputies performed six house checks.

Feb. 20

Deputies responded to State Route 684 for a report of a suspicious person. No one was located.

Deputies responded to Mizway Tavern for a fight call. The alleged victim was spoken to and the suspect had left the scene. Investigation is pending.

Deputies transported one inmate from the Middleport Jail to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an alarm on State Route 124.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Pageville. After searching the area nothing was found.