Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society Trustees attend Statehood Day

COLUMBUS — On Feb. 27, 2019, members of the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society attended Statehood Day at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. James K. Stanley, President, and Jay Russell, Vice-President, represented the Historical Society and the Meigs County Museum at the event.

Statehood Day celebrates Ohio becoming a state on March 1, 1803, and serves as an opportunity for history professionals and volunteers to meet and discuss a variety of issues facing museums and historical societies in Ohio as well as to advocate for history and historic preservation. The theme this year was Strengthening Ohio Through Heritage.

Stanley and Russell promoted Meigs County’s Bicentennial, toured the Statehouse with other history advocates, and met with State Representative Jay Edwards and State Senator Frank Hoagland to discuss issues important to historic preservation in Ohio and particularly in Meigs County. The legislative priorities discussed during the course of the program were the need for additional state investment in the Ohio History Connection’s historic sites and museums, the establishment of a Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Commission with funding to support activities recognizing the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the need for legislation to better protect Ohio’s human burial places.

Chief Glenna Wallace of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma was the keynote speaker and spoke about the importance of preserving Native American cultural sites in Ohio and across the country. The programing concluded with the presentation of history fund grants to ten historical societies and organizations from across Ohio. The Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society applied for a history fund grant but was not selected for funding this year.

“Our time at the Statehood Day celebration was enjoyable, and it was nice to meet with Mr. Edwards and Mr. Hoagland,” Stanley said. “Hopefully next year the historical society will be awarded a history fund grant so that we are better able to continue to preserve Meigs County’s history.”

The Statehood Day at the Statehouse is made possible by the joint efforts of the Ohio History Connection, Heritage Ohio, the Ohio Academy of History, the Ohio Archeological Council, the Ohio Local History Alliance, the Ohio Travel Association, the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, the Ohio Museums Association, Ohio Humanities, Preservation Ohio, the Ohio Genealogical Society, the Ohio Council for Social Studies, Ohio Historical Records Advisory Board, and the Society of Ohio Archivists.

Information from James K. Stanley.

Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society Trustees Jay Russell (left) and James K. Stanley (right) are pictured with State Representative Jay Edwards (center). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.5-Statehood-Day-1_ne20193412115569.jpg Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society Trustees Jay Russell (left) and James K. Stanley (right) are pictured with State Representative Jay Edwards (center). Courtesy photo Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society Trustees Jay Russell (left) and James K. Stanley (right) are pictured with State Senator Frank Hoagland (center). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.5-Statehood-Day-2_ne20193412123284.jpg Meigs County Pioneer & Historical Society Trustees Jay Russell (left) and James K. Stanley (right) are pictured with State Senator Frank Hoagland (center). Courtesy photo