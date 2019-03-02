Coming Soon: Farmers Market

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department, along with local farmers and agencies, is planning for a farmers market to open this summer in Pomeroy.

Ciara Martin, the Creating Healthy Communities Project Director at the health department, is creating the farmers market through a grant.

During a planning meeting on Wednesday afternoon, a tentative plan was discussed to open in May and be open through October this year. The dates and times are not official, however, the group discussed scheduling the market for Saturdays during the afternoon and evening. This would not conflict with the Athens Farmers Market.

With the grant money, Martin can only been the manager for a short time. She is looking for a market manager, who will receive a stipend, to continue the market after it gets up and running.

A few years ago a small farmers market was organized and held at the former Alligator Jack’s property outside of Pomeroy.

Many of the details, including vendor costs, exact locations, policies and procedures, will be discussed and finalized at future meetings.

For more information contact Ciara Martin at (740) 992-6626 ext. 1031 or ciara.martin@meigs-health.com

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Times-Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

