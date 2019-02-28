Risk factors for Hep A discussed

MEIGS COUNTY— The Ohio Department of Health considers exposure to Hepatitis A through food service workers or eating at restaurants a low risk, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

“The Ohio Department of Health guidance states that employment as a food service worker or eating at a restaurant DOES NOT place you in a high risk group for getting Hepatitis A,” stated Leanne Cunningham and Courtney Midkiff from the Meigs County Health Department.

According to a Hepatitis A Statewide Community Outbreak news release on Jan. 22, 2019, from the Ohio Department of Health, the agency and affected local health departments are investigating an increased number of hepatitis A cases in Ohio. ODH has declared a statewide community outbreak of hepatitis A after observing an increase in cases linked to certain risk factors since the beginning of 2018. Outbreaks of hepatitis A are occurring in several states across the U.S., including neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

As of Feb. 25, Meigs County had a total of 8 cases since the investigations began in early 2018. In neighboring counties, Athens has had 38 cases, Gallia 24 cases, Vinton 10 cases and Washington 28 cases. There have been a total of 1,819 cases in Ohio.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that usually spreads when a person ingests fecal matter — even in microscopic amounts — from contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the stool of an infected person. Hepatitis A can also be spread from close personal contact with an infected person, such as through sex.

People at increased risk for hepatitis A in this outbreak include:

People with direct contact with individuals infected with the virus

Men who have sex with men

People who use street drugs whether they are injected or not

People who are incarcerated

People experiencing homelessness

People who have traveled to other areas of the U.S. currently experiencing outbreaks

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, clay-colored stools and jaundice. People with hepatitis A can experience mild illness lasting a few weeks to severe illness lasting several months.

People who believe that they are at high risk for hepatitis A infection should contact their healthcare provider or local health department for information about vaccination. People who know that they have been exposed to someone with hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider or local health department to discuss post-exposure vaccination options. Individuals who experience symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information about Hepatitis A and vaccines for high-risk individuals contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

