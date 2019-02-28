Celebrating FFA Week

RACINE —Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

The Racine Southern FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 18-22, with several events.

On the 18th, we had no school to celebrate Presidents’ Day. On the 19th, everyone dressed up for hunting season (camo) and 7th through 12th graders competed in the annual Ag Olympics. Ag Olympic games consisted of: corn shucking, plunger race, cabbage toss, lasso a cow, and marshmallow toss into an ice cream cone. The winning class gets their names engraved on the traveling Ag Olympics trophy. The Seniors, Class of 2019, were the winners.

On the 20th, everyone dressed up as cowboys and had a friendly game of capture the flag for 7th through 12th graders. Tyler Zimpfer, Ohio FFA Vice President at Large came to teach leadership type lessons in all of our agriculture courses throughout the school day. Eighth graders also came into explore the agriculture classroom/shop as FFA officers got to give them a short tour and explain what we get to do while in an agriculture class along with joining FFA during eighth grade recruitment.

On the 21st, everyone dressed for FFA Day — National Blue/Corn Gold or Official FFA Dress. FFA Officers and members went to teach Southern’s third graders “Ag in the Classroom”. Classes we went to were Ms. Bay, Ms. Hawley, and Ms. Thomas. Some of the fun agriculture lessons members taught the third graders included: building a barn where they had to make a barn out of marshmallows, gumdrops, spaghetti, and toothpicks to show how structures are made and discussed some of the construction projects our members can make while in the shop classes. We made homemade ice cream and discussed the dairy industry. We held an egg race and discussed the poultry industry. Also during the Ag in the Classroom various interactive coloring pages were handed out to explore different aspects of agriculture besides plants and animals.

On the 22nd Southern hosted our 2nd Annual Career Palooza, where guest speakers came to discuss with Southern’s sixth through twelfth graders different career options for them. Presenters were able to tell their story on how they got to where they are to day; whether that be through a college degree, opening their own business, trade school or a certification. Students were exposed to several different career options in all of the career clusters.

Members and Southern students look forward to this week every year as a fun way to get the whole school involved and interested in agriculture and joining FFA. If you are interested in getting more information about Southern’s FFA program or would like to become a part of the FFA alumni program, please contact FFA Advisor Jenna Meeks at jenna.meeks@southernlocal.net . Please like us on Facebook at Racine Southern FFA or Ohio River Producers to follow our upcoming events.

Racine Southern FFA members are pictured during FFA Week activities. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-1_ne2019228172530653.jpg Racine Southern FFA members are pictured during FFA Week activities. FFA members spent time in the Southern third grade classrooms as part of National FFA Week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-2_ne2019228172533892.jpg FFA members spent time in the Southern third grade classrooms as part of National FFA Week. Tyler Zimpfer, Ohio FFA Vice President at Large, spoke with Ag classes during FFA Week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-3_ne2019228172537987.jpg Tyler Zimpfer, Ohio FFA Vice President at Large, spoke with Ag classes during FFA Week. As part of Ag Olympics, students took part in a game in which they tossed marshmallows into an ice cream cone. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-4_ne2019228172541175.jpg As part of Ag Olympics, students took part in a game in which they tossed marshmallows into an ice cream cone. Corn shucking was one of the games in the Ag Olympics. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-5_ne2019228172544613.jpg Corn shucking was one of the games in the Ag Olympics. A lasso was used as part of Ag Olympics. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_3.1-FFA-Week-6_ne2019228172548682.jpg A lasso was used as part of Ag Olympics.

By Natalie Porter Special to the Sentinel

Natalie Porter is the Racine Southern FFA Historian.

