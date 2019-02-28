Truck crashes off SR 681

BEDFORD TWP. — Numerous first responders were called the the scene of a semi crash on State Route 681 on Wednesday afternoon.

The run report from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department states that a semi hauling a bulk trailed had left the roadway, went over an embankment and rolled over. During the crash, one of the truck’s diesel tanks was reportedly punctured causing a leak.

“Crews established a safe area until the leaking fluid(s) could be contained, and closed the roadway to vehicle traffic. With the driver uninjured and able to self-extricate prior to the arrival of fire and EMS, crews worked on containing the leak and keeping the fluids away from the trailer. Crews placed calls to Meigs EMA, ODOT, and law enforcement for additional assistance,” stated the run report.

Responding to the scene was Pomeroy Pumper 1 and Rescue 4, Meigs EMS, Meigs EMA, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and Red’s Rollen Garage. Also contacted was the Ohio EPA, which provided technical assistance over the phone. Middleport Fire Department’s Engine 13 was placed on standby until crews could determine if the trailer was on fire. They were eventually cancelled after going into standby mode at station 10.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as the road has been shut down. The safety of responders and the traveling public is always of utmost importance,” stated the Pomeroy Fire Department in the Facebook post of the run report.

Information from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department Facebook.

