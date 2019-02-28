Throwback Thursday: Baseball Season

With spring-like temperatures on Wednesday and the calendar soon turning to March, it is almost baseball season once again. Signups have been taking place in several communities and players will soon return to the fields for practices and games. This undated photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows a baseball team in Syracuse. Can you identify anyone in the photo? If so comment on our Facebook post about the photo.

