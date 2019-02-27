Learning about dental health

SYRACUSE — Students and participants at Carleton School and Meigs Industries got a lesson in dental health and hygiene on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Tooth, along with many of his friends, visited with the message of “Brush Your Teeth” through a skit and song by “The Rapping Dentist.” The song included information about brushing the teeth and tongue for good dental hygiene. Participating in the skit were Wyatt Shope as the Dentist; Mindy Patterson as the toothbrush; Glenn Hughes as the tongue; Christian Brockert as Mr. Tooth; Sara Richards as toothpaste; and Kristen Roush as the Tooth Fairy.

Sandy Philson opened the program by talking with the students and asking questions about brushing their teeth, including how often to brush and for how long, how many teeth they have and what foods and drinks are good for teeth.

With the help of students, Philson packed a healthy lunch, giving the students choices of items such as pop, water or milk, and apple, orange or candy, to determine what options were the best to eat and drink.

Next month the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a wellness and health fair at the school which will be open to the public. The wellness and health fair is being held in conjunction with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The event which will include several presenters is scheduled for noon-2 p.m. on March 20 in the Carleton School gymnasium.

Scheduled presenters include Help Me Grow, Ohio Early Intervention, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Holzer Health System, Hopwell Health Centers, Meigs County Health Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Extension Office and Meigs County District Public Library.

There will be refreshments and door prizes. Free screenings will be offered as part of the event.

Preschool students at Carleton School are pictured with Mr. Tooth and friends as part of the dental health presentation on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.28-Dental-1_ne2019227154011595.jpg Preschool students at Carleton School are pictured with Mr. Tooth and friends as part of the dental health presentation on Wednesday morning. Students participated in a song about proper dental hygiene during the program on Wednesday morning at Carleton School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.28-Dental-2_ne2019227154013786.jpg Students participated in a song about proper dental hygiene during the program on Wednesday morning at Carleton School.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.