49th annual Black Knight Revue this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Approximately 100 members of the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Band have been practicing until their perfection for the 49th annual Black Knight Revue which is set for this weekend.

This year’s revue, “The Greatest Show,” will have 26 musical sets with several selections being from the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”

The show will run at the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at PPHS on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Doors to the auditorium will open an hour prior to the show. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students. BKR pre-sale tickets are still available at People’s Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, City National Bank, and Fruth’s Pharmacy in Point Pleasant, pre-sale tickets are $5 for both adults and students.

Though the theme of this year’s show will reflect “The Greatest Showman,” the students will be performing a variety of other musical numbers including 80’s rock’n’roll tunes, country songs, and other popular favorites. One featured song will be a vocal number of “Shallow” which was featured in the 2018 film “A Star is Born” and another feature song will be a contemporary ballet number to “What About Us” by Pink.

The aesthetics this year will be different featuring new staging, props, and special effects. As usual, the audience will not be disappointed by this year’s use of high-tech lights and sound throughout the show. Accompanying the students on stage will be a live pit band which will consist of PPHS students and staff past and present and even a former PPHS band director.

