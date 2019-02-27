Farmers Bank donates to Historical Society

POMEROY — As work continues on the future home of the Meigs County Historical Society in Middleport, Farmers Bank has made a donation to assist with the renovation.

Farmers Bank President Paul Reed recently presented the donation to Historical Society President James K. Stanley and past President Shannon Scott.

Reed explained that the bank was approached by the historical society regarding continued support for the project in Middleport. The idea was presented to the Farmers Bank Board which approved the donation.

“This is a great thing for Meigs County,” said Reed of the expansion of the museum and historical society to its new location.

The funds from the current donation will be used for Phase One, which is the front building on the property. Reed said the board left the door open for the possibility of more donations in the future.

“This donation will help us a lot,” explained Stanley. “This will put us over the top to allow us to do phase one. The generous donation allows us to give the contractor the go ahead for the work.”

There are three phases planned on the property, with phase two being a genealogy research and computer lab and phase three the 1872 building and the courtyard.

The goal is to have the first phase completed to open during the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration the last weekend in April.

For anyone interested in donating to the renovation project, donations may be mailed to the Meigs County Historical Society, PO Box 145, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

Farmers Bank President Paul Reed presents a check to Meigs County Historical Society President James K. Stanley and past-president Shannon Scott.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

