Book signing set for local author

POINT PLEASANT — With the guiding power of God leading her hand, a local woman has written and has had her first novel published.

Tamara (Tammy) Woods, of Gallipolis Ferry, recently released “I Saw That: Trusting God Through the Eye of Your Storm.” She will be at Willa’s Bible Bookstore in Point Pleasant on Saturday, March 9 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. for a public book signing.

Woods shared her novel addresses those different situations in a person’s life when they may wonder where God is, especially during their hardships. At times, maybe he is not felt or seen, but he is there, going through it all, good times and bad times alike. As time passes and as one looks back through their life, they can see how he was always there even when they did not see him at the present time.

An excerpt from the novel’s synopsis reads: “This book is about learning to recognize the presence of God through your pain. It will probably bring a few tears, laughter, and a lot of teaching to help you understand God has a purpose for your life. Your pain has not been in vain. In your times of greatest sorrow, God has not abandoned you.”

“I hope it encourages people that God is there when they are going through troublesome times, he has not forsaken them,” said Woods. “God is present and he is there with them.”

Woods and her husband are involved in a lot of ministerial work.

“We see a lot of broken people,” said Woods. “In the world today we need hope and God gives hope.”

She began writing as a young girl, mostly poetry and song lyrics. She shared on some nights she would wake up in the middle night to write down poems that formed in her mind while she dreamed. She even kept a notebook beside her bed in order to easily jot down her poems.

Woods is a native to Mason County and she and her husband Woodie are local farmers in Gallipolis Ferry. She aspired to be a writer as a young girl, but life took her a different route for a time. Last year, after receiving positive feedback from a Facebook post, her friends encouraging her to start writing, she did just that. She spoke with God and told him she wanted to write a novel. Her first idea for her novel was “God’s Love Letters to Women” which she writes and shares on her Facebook page, but God had another plan. He told her to tell her story, starting with the moment she met him.

“I could feel God’s presence,” said Woods. “He wrote it, I just held the pen.”

Woods shared it took her about a week and a half to two weeks to complete the entire novel. She would work from early in the morning until late at night, the words flowing out of her.

Woods has received only promising feedback from her readers since the release of her novel. She commented the real award of publishing a novel is hearing the feedback from the readers.

“People are being touched by it, I know it was the Lord,” said Woods. “I feel privileged he let me write it.”

Along with being available at Willa’s Bible Bookstore, “I Saw That: Trusting God Through the Eye of Your Storm” is also available on several internet outlets such as Amazon, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble. Also, Woods is selling her novel directly from her home as well as signing it.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

