Council discusses batting cages, sewer rate

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council discussed new projects and updates Monday evening.

In a meeting before the main council meeting, the finance committee discussed the sewer rate after a council member recommended they reconsider the rate with the water increase. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker presented figures from the past six years to show that she believes the rate needs to stay at 150 percent of the water bill. Baker said it would be financially irresponsible to reduce the rate.

During the regular meeting, council went into an executive session to discuss legal matters of the Larkin estate with Village Solicitor Rick Hedges. When the meeting resumed, council voted to have Hedges write a contract for the Larkin estate to remove their property (the old batting cages) at the ball fields by March 16. The estate is claiming they own the batting cages, however, according to the council, they have not paid rent. Council members said the Larkin estate claims they gave the batting cages to River Valley Schools. The contract will require the estate to move their property by March 16 or it will be forfeited and belong to the Village of Middleport.

Tim King, along with his wife, Edie, of King Ace Hardware, offered to supply paint for the depot at Dave Diles Park. King will donate the supplies if the village will fix the lighting around the building and pay to clean and repair the outside of the building. Baker wants to get an estimate on the work to ensure they can afford to do the repairs.

In other business, the council voted to pay $365 for the annual license renewals for the building inspector. They also agreed to not dispute the permit request by Family Dollar to sell beer and wine.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

