Buckeye Girls State delegates selected

ROCKSPRINGS — Four girls from local high schools have been selected to represent Meigs County as Delegates for Buckeye Girls State in July.

They are Hailey Blankenship and Hannah Faulisi from Eastern High School and Addalynne Matson and Raeven Reedy from Southern High School. Hailey is sponsored by Farmers Bank (represented by Dru Reed). Hannah is sponsored by Peoples Bank (represented by Tina Rees). Addalynne Matson is sponsored by the Racine American Legion (represented by Kay Graham). Raeven Reedy is sponsored by the Racine Home National Bank (represented by Roma Sayre).

Three of the girls along with their parents met recently with JoAnne Newsome of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #39. Hannah was unable to attend due to work, but was represented at the meeting by her mother, Ashley Nottingham.

JoAnne Newsome, Ladies Auxiliary President, explained to them that the main objective of the Girls State program is to teach young women the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing them the opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens. She also explained about what was expected from the girls during their time there and what they could expect from the experience. Above all she encouraged them to “Have Fun.”

Submitted by Kathryn Johnson, Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #39.

Buckeye Girls State participants are pictured with family members and the Ladies Auxiliary President. Pictured are (from left) JoAnne Newsome (Ladies Auxiliary President) Butch Blankenship, Hailey Blankenship, John Matson, Addalynne Matson, Lindsay Matson, Raeven Reedy, Rhonda Rathburn, Ashli Nottingham (representing her daughter Hannah Faulisi. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.27-Buckeye-Girls-State-1_ne2019226131841440.jpg Buckeye Girls State participants are pictured with family members and the Ladies Auxiliary President. Pictured are (from left) JoAnne Newsome (Ladies Auxiliary President) Butch Blankenship, Hailey Blankenship, John Matson, Addalynne Matson, Lindsay Matson, Raeven Reedy, Rhonda Rathburn, Ashli Nottingham (representing her daughter Hannah Faulisi. Courtesy photo Buckeye Girls State participants (from left) Hailey Blankenship, Addalynne Matson and Raeven Reedy are pictured with Ladies Auxiliary President JoAnne Newsome. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.27-Buckeye-Girls-State-2_ne2019226131844302.jpg Buckeye Girls State participants (from left) Hailey Blankenship, Addalynne Matson and Raeven Reedy are pictured with Ladies Auxiliary President JoAnne Newsome. Courtesy photo