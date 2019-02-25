Hunting, fishing licenses coming

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s hunters and anglers will soon be able to purchase their new state licenses. On Friday, March 1, outdoorsmen and women will be able to purchase their 2019-2020 hunting and fishing licenses at wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

A new purchasing system launched two years ago, making it easier for hunters, anglers and conservationists to obtain licenses, permits or other products. Licenses and permits are grouped by category, such as hunting or fishing. After an online purchase, including by cellphone, anyone with an online account can obtain a free reprint of a valid license or permit at wildohio.gov (this option is not available at agents).

Ohio’s resident fishing and hunting licenses cost $19 each, unchanged from last year. Ohio’s 2019-2020 hunting licenses are valid immediately upon purchase through Feb. 28, 2019. New this year, Ohio’s annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Ohio residents also have the option of buying multiyear licenses, and people may choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All single-year and multiyear licenses can be purchased online at wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state if an Ohio driver license or state identification is associated with the customer’s account.

Those interested in purchasing a lifetime license may apply online or at any of the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or headquarters in Columbus. Locations of ODNR Division of Wildlife offices can be found at wildohio.gov. Lifetime licenses cannot be purchased at license agent locations at this time.

For the 2019-2020 license year, a nonresident hunting or apprentice hunting license will increase to $180.96. Nonresident white-tailed deer permits will increase to $76.96. A nonresident fishing license will increase to $50.96. Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, a Lake Erie permit ($11) will be required for all nonresidents to fish Ohio waters of Lake Erie from Jan. 1-April 30 each year.

ODNR works to ensure a balance between wise use and protection of natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.​

