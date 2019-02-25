Practicing for an emergency

ROCKSPRINGS — First responders and representatives from numerous agencies came together on Thursday for the annual Meigs County Emergency Management Agency and Local Emergency Preparedness Committee table-top exercise.

Frank Gorscak, the retired Emergency Response Coordinator for the Meigs County Health Department and the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee, led the exercise.

“These exercises are a great way to bring local agencies together to prepare for real life events which could occur at anytime in Meigs County. By exercising together agencies are able to learn what resources others can bring to the table in a real life emergency and how we can update current operating procedures to better serve Meigs County,” stated Meigs County EMA Director Jamie Jones.

Gorscak told the participants of the scenario for the drill, which was a fuel spill at G&M Fuel Storage Facility along State Route 124 between Pomeroy and Syracuse. The facility is near the Ohio River which could be in danger from the scenario as explained.

Participants were led through the exercise explaining step-by-step what they would do when called upon in the situation. Evaluators were on had for the exercise to provide feedback on the steps taken by the responding agencies.

Agencies taking part included: Meigs EMA/LEPC, Ohio EMA, Meigs County Health Department, Syracuse Fire Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County EMS/911, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Village of Pomeroy, Meigs County Firefighters Association, Southern Local Schools, and Meigs Local Schools.

Evaluators were from Gallia County EMA, Jackson County EMA and Hocking County Health Department.

Representatives from several agencies took part in the table-top exercise on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.26-LEPC-1_ne2019225164034126.jpg Representatives from several agencies took part in the table-top exercise on Thursday. Frank Gorscak (right) talks with members of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department during Thursday’s exercise. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.26-LEPC-2_ne2019225164037133.jpg Frank Gorscak (right) talks with members of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department during Thursday’s exercise.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

