Eastern board approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

Supplemental and pupil activity contracts were approved as follows: Dan Dunham, senior play director; Mykala Sheppard, assistant track coach; Brian Cummins, assistant varsity softball coach; Jason Smith, assistant baseball coach half pay; Jacob Parker, assistant baseball coach half pay; Rocky Brunty, assistant varsity baseball coach; Martin Blankenship, Jr., volunteer archery coach; Andrew Benedum, volunteer baseball coach; Wes Buckley, volunteer baseball coach; Kaitlyn Hawk, volunteer junior high assistant track coach; Bryan Durst, head varsity softball coach; Pat Newland, assistant track coach; Brian Bowen, head varsity baseball coach.

The board approved amending board motion 160-2018 PERSONNEL changing Andrew Benedum from assistant baseball coach to volunteer assistant baseball coach.

Maternity leave was approved as requested for Katie Williams and Mindy Bradford.

In other business, the board:

Approved the minutes of the Jan. 17, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of January as submitted.

Approved the resolution authorizing a transfer of funds from the bond retirement fund to a permanent improvement fund.

Approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved a 36 month renewal contract with West Interactive Services Corporation, for the hosted district notification system known as School Messenger, at a total cost of $1,642.73.

Accepted a quote from Hocking Fence Company, Lewis Contracting for the installation of a chain link fence and gates for the new bus garage in the amount of $20,900.

Approved an agreement with CompManagement, a program sponsored by OSBA and OASBO, to participate in the 2020 Group Rating Program for workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management services at a cost of $2,505.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Eastern Elementary Library conference room.